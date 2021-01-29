Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) PT Raised to $360.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price objective hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $335.00 to $360.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

ANET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Arista Networks from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Arista Networks from $235.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arista Networks from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Arista Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $275.05.

ANET opened at $309.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.62. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $156.63 and a 1-year high of $320.34.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $605.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.55 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $26,588.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $157,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 878 shares in the company, valued at $184,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 330,317 shares of company stock worth $91,119,118 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Arista Networks by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $785,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in Arista Networks by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

