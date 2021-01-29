Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) Rating Lowered to Hold at SEB Equities

Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at SEB Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Pareto Securities cut Arjo AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Nordea Equity Research cut Arjo AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Arjo AB (publ) stock opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. Arjo AB has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $8.02.

Arjo AB (publ) develops and sells medical devices and solutions for patients with reduced mobility and age-related health challenges in North America, Western Europe, and internationally. The company offers products and solutions for patient handling, hygiene, disinfection, medical beds, prevention of pressure ulcers, prevention of deep vein thrombosis, and for obstetric and cardiac diagnostics.

