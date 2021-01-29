Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 12.14%.

AROW stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.44. The company had a trading volume of 981 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Arrow Financial has a 1 year low of $20.78 and a 1 year high of $36.03. The company has a market capitalization of $456.06 million, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.80.

In other Arrow Financial news, SVP David S. Demarco sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $137,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,572.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David S. Demarco sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $42,360.00. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AROW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Arrow Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

