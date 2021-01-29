Artemis Investment Management LLP Acquires New Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 164,189 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,046,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.25% of Verint Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 231.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $73.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. Verint Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $76.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.14 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Elan Moriah sold 10,716 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total transaction of $651,961.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,587 shares in the company, valued at $4,781,233.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,000 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $68,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 196,315 shares in the company, valued at $13,388,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,656 shares of company stock worth $1,800,817. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

VRNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Verint Systems from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Verint Systems from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Verint Systems from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

