Artemis Investment Management LLP Buys New Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 235,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $9,969,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.22% of Lazard at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LAZ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Lazard by 50.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after buying an additional 58,375 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Lazard by 9.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,420,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $269,712,000 after buying an additional 835,102 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Lazard by 40.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 13,356 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Lazard during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Lazard during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ opened at $41.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.93. Lazard Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $46.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.66.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. Lazard had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The firm had revenue of $569.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lazard in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.90.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

