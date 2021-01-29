Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases 146,212 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 90.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,212 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.25% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $15,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 20.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 63.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 31.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REXR opened at $48.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.29, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.45. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.79 and a fifty-two week high of $53.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.39.

REXR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

