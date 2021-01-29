Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases Shares of 558,114 Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 558,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,744,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.22% of Jefferies Financial Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 79.2% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 165.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 58,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 112,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JEF stock opened at $23.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average of $20.58. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $27.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.64%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other news, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a diversified financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

