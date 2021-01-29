Artemis Investment Management LLP Reduces Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,405 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.54% of Group 1 Automotive worth $12,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 1,532.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 66,067 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period.

In related news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $297,600.00. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $120,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,051 shares of company stock valued at $3,670,342 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPI opened at $144.02 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.25 and a 52-week high of $162.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $6.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.41. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 18.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $95.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.25.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

