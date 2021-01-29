Artemis Investment Management LLP Takes Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 181,625 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,044,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.08% of NetApp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 13.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,357 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 19,280 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 45.2% during the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 838 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 82.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Loop Capital upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Summit Insights upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NetApp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on NetApp from $58.50 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.15.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $67.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.66 and a fifty-two week high of $70.64.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 54.39%.

In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total transaction of $942,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.89 per share, with a total value of $958,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

