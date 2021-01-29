Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:AJG traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.30. 47,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,189. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $65.09 and a 52 week high of $129.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In other news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 24,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $2,911,914.50. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total value of $805,248.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,042.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,331,241. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AJG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.53.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

