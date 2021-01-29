Ascential plc (ASCL.L) (LON:ASCL) Shares Gap Down to $352.00

Shares of Ascential plc (ASCL.L) (LON:ASCL) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $352.00, but opened at $342.00. Ascential plc (ASCL.L) shares last traded at $343.61, with a volume of 321,921 shares traded.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on shares of Ascential plc (ASCL.L) in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 317.44 ($4.15).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 370.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 323.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.79, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion and a PE ratio of -17.93.

Ascential plc (ASCL.L) Company Profile (LON:ASCL)

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

