Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) (LON:AHT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,022.24

Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) (LON:AHT)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3,022.24 and traded as high as $3,723.00. Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) shares last traded at $3,711.00, with a volume of 1,034,051 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AHT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,813.85 ($36.76).

The firm has a market cap of £16.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,534.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,022.24.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a GBX 7.15 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.80%.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

