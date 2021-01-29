ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. CSFB reissued an outperform rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ASM International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

ASM International stock opened at $255.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $228.57 and its 200 day moving average is $173.71. ASM International has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $277.00.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $367.66 million for the quarter. ASM International had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 17.19%.

About ASM International

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

