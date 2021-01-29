ASML’s (ASML) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ASML from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ASML has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $474.25.

Shares of ASML opened at $547.22 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $502.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $415.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $229.73 billion, a PE ratio of 61.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. ASML has a 52-week low of $191.25 and a 52-week high of $573.80.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ASML will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.8864 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. ASML’s payout ratio is 34.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASML. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 241.7% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 382.4% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of ASML by 152.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 96 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

