Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Price Target Raised to $158.00 at KeyCorp

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $156.00 to $158.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Aspen Technology’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Aspen Technology has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.00.

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $134.72 on Thursday. Aspen Technology has a 12 month low of $73.07 and a 12 month high of $147.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.34.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.80. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The business had revenue of $223.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total transaction of $183,025.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,400.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 967,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 804,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,807,000 after purchasing an additional 369,198 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 706,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,456,000 after purchasing an additional 150,367 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 636,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,920,000 after purchasing an additional 45,118 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 470,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,228,000 after purchasing an additional 207,200 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

