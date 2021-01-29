ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Assa Abloy AB offers locks and security products. Its product offer include mechanical locks such as door locks and cylinder locks and security doors, electromechanical locks, electronic locks, door closers, door automatics, access control systems. Assa Abloy also provides secure identity solutions, contactless identification technology solutions, electronic lock systems and safes for hotels and cruise ships. The Company primarily sells in Europe and in North America. Assa Abloy AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ASAZY. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. CSFB began coverage on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

ASAZY stock opened at $13.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 0.79. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $13.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.46 and its 200 day moving average is $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, secure lockers, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

