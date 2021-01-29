AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L)’s (AZN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price objective on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) target price on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 8,596.76 ($112.32).

LON AZN opened at GBX 7,649 ($99.93) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £100.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a 52 week high of £101.20 ($132.22). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7,562.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8,173.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.78.

In other news, insider Nazneen Rahman bought 258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 7,679 ($100.33) per share, for a total transaction of £19,811.82 ($25,884.27).

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

