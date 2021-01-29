ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 68.4% from the December 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ATA Creativity Global stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25. ATA Creativity Global has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $1.87.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.22 million during the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 66.01% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China. The company's educational services include portfolio training, educational travel, overseas study counseling, and other educational services. It also offers online courses for students.

