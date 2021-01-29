Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $63.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.53% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing antiviral therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from life-threatening viral infections. Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in BOSTON. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.25.

Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $59.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.89. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $61.19.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.68). On average, equities research analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for severe viral diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent for the treatment of patients infected with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 and is under phase 3 clinical trial.

