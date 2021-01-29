Atlas Private Wealth Management Sells 2,125 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Atlas Private Wealth Management cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 246,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after acquiring an additional 27,548 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in AT&T by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 455,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $38.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.02.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Barclays started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.36.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

