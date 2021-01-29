Atlas Private Wealth Management Sells 375 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Atlas Private Wealth Management reduced its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 646 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

TD has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial cut shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $70.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.45.

NYSE:TD opened at $57.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $33.74 and a 1-year high of $59.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.48 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.6114 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

