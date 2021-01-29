Atlas Private Wealth Management Trims Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Atlas Private Wealth Management lowered its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 434,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,757,000 after purchasing an additional 12,841 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 9.9% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth about $7,325,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $190,735.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total transaction of $984,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,838,020.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,606 shares of company stock worth $18,241,735 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $156.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $176.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.47%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZTS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.14.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.