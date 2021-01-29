Atlas Protocol (ATP) Trading Up 0.8% This Week

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One Atlas Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Atlas Protocol has a total market cap of $3.30 million and $414,703.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Atlas Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00046178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.50 or 0.00117268 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00063327 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.56 or 0.00244146 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00060871 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,515.06 or 0.82262875 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol’s launch date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 tokens. The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io. The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Atlas Protocol Token Trading

Atlas Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atlas Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atlas Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atlas Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atlas Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.