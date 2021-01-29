Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Issues Earnings Results

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

TEAM traded up $4.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $231.13. 139,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,858. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.23. The firm has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.25, a P/E/G ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $110.01 and a 1 year high of $250.03.

Get Atlassian alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TEAM shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Atlassian from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlassian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.76.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

See Also: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.