Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Increased to $255.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Cowen from $250.00 to $255.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.32% from the stock’s previous close.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Pritchard Capital raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.44.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $227.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.43, a P/E/G ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $110.01 and a 52-week high of $250.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $234.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.23.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 25.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth about $528,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

