AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Hits New 1-Year High at $59.90

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $59.90 and last traded at $58.97, with a volume of 20018 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.50.

ATRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on AtriCure from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on AtriCure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.79.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.37 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AtriCure news, Director Scott William Drake bought 12,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.54 per share, for a total transaction of $500,669.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,599.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $3,825,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,004,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,514 shares of company stock worth $9,830,096 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in AtriCure by 34.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,766,815 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $214,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,476 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AtriCure by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,566,178 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $142,291,000 after acquiring an additional 163,097 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in AtriCure by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,069,420 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $82,570,000 after acquiring an additional 410,185 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 5.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,041,312 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,548,000 after purchasing an additional 49,170 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AtriCure by 14.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 922,982 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,827,000 after buying an additional 115,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

