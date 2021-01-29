ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA) Price Target Raised to C$25.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ATA. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$22.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Get ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) alerts:

TSE ATA traded down C$0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$22.08. The stock had a trading volume of 197,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,636. ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of C$14.27 and a 1 year high of C$25.12. The stock has a market cap of C$2.03 billion and a PE ratio of 54.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$335.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$331.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. will post 1.3562708 earnings per share for the current year.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.