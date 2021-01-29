Attila Price Down 0.6% This Week (ATT)

Attila (CURRENCY:ATT) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 29th. Attila has a total market cap of $56.30 million and approximately $224,144.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Attila token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000366 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Attila has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Attila alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00065989 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $291.85 or 0.00853752 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005971 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00049280 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.51 or 0.04184660 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00014620 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00017661 BTC.

Attila Token Profile

Attila (CRYPTO:ATT) is a token. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 tokens. Attila’s official website is www.attnetwork.org. Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO.

Attila Token Trading

Attila can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Attila directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Attila should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Attila using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Attila Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Attila and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.