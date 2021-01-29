Audius (AUDIO) Price Reaches $0.21 on Exchanges

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Audius has a market capitalization of $25.04 million and $4.21 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000614 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Audius has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00048689 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00124335 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00262983 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00065752 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00064863 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00033664 BTC.

Audius Token Profile

Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. The official website for Audius is audius.co.

Audius Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

