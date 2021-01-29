Augur 24-Hour Volume Tops $21.28 Million (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 29th. Augur has a total market cap of $196.15 million and approximately $21.28 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Augur has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One Augur token can currently be bought for $17.83 or 0.00051719 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Augur alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00065469 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $287.61 or 0.00834156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005875 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00049072 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,410.03 or 0.04089548 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00014604 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017441 BTC.

About Augur

REP is a token. It launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net.

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Augur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Augur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.