Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $3.07 Per Share (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $3.07 per share for the year.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AUPH. Bloom Burton lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of AUPH opened at $17.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 0.87. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.44.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 173,992.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,609,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,620,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,856,000 after buying an additional 166,792 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,226,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,063,000 after buying an additional 50,458 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,889,000 after buying an additional 30,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 451,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,646,000 after buying an additional 122,902 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

