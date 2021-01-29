Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) PT Raised to $28.00

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) had its price target hoisted by SVB Leerink from $24.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 63.93% from the company’s current price.

AUPH has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bloom Burton cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

AUPH stock opened at $17.08 on Wednesday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average of $14.44.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 173,992.23%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $31,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 67,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

