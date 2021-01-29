Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) had its target price hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ACB. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an underperform rating and set a $4.59 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.01.

ACB opened at $11.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Aurora Cannabis has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $26.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.51. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 3.44.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.68). Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 1,238.94%. The business had revenue of $50.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.07 million. Research analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 455.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 785,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after acquiring an additional 643,833 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 59.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 418,049 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the third quarter valued at $1,198,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the first quarter valued at $768,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the third quarter valued at $261,000. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

