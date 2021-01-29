Autoliv, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Autoliv in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Autoliv’s FY2021 earnings at $6.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Autoliv from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Autoliv from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.44.

ALV stock opened at $90.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.64 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.00. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $38.16 and a twelve month high of $95.93.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS.

In other news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $258,868.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Autoliv by 848.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 317,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,223,000 after purchasing an additional 283,861 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth $11,849,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

