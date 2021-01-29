Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) PT Raised to $119.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.93% from the company’s previous close.

ALV has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Autoliv from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Autoliv from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Autoliv from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autoliv has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.44.

ALV opened at $90.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.64 and a beta of 1.91. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $38.16 and a 52-week high of $95.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.00.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Autoliv news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 2,894 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $258,868.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,141.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

