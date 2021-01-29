Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avalara Inc. is a provider of cloud-based tax compliance solutions. It offers businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with transaction taxes including sales and use, VAT, excise, communications and other tax types. Avalara Inc. is based in Seattle, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avalara in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Avalara from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Avalara from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Avalara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.50.

Avalara stock traded down $5.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.00. 629,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,401. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.38 and a beta of 0.73. Avalara has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $184.41.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $127.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.25 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Avalara will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Avalara news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total transaction of $136,964.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,898 shares in the company, valued at $10,338,613.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total transaction of $4,887,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 614,496 shares in the company, valued at $100,101,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 309,818 shares of company stock valued at $50,348,913 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 12.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,892,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,377,000 after acquiring an additional 668,719 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new position in Avalara in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,488,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Avalara by 966.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 427,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 387,080 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avalara during the 3rd quarter worth $29,665,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 128.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after buying an additional 227,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

