Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

AVNS stock opened at $46.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.59, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.12. Avanos Medical has a twelve month low of $19.46 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.87 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Avanos Medical will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 5.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,057,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,335,000 after purchasing an additional 104,925 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Avanos Medical in the third quarter worth $3,349,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Avanos Medical by 113.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 63,186 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Avanos Medical in the third quarter worth $1,644,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Avanos Medical by 125.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 31,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies.

