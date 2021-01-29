Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 76.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,381 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Motco lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Carlson Capital Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $174.31 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $101.87 and a 12-month high of $178.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.20.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

