Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $350,000 Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 64.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,769 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.2% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 490,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,676,000 after purchasing an additional 19,967 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $4,018,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $1,643,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 41,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $36.82 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 53.36, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.17.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($1.18). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $81.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total transaction of $932,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 246,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,190,157.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 175,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $6,491,872.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $50,845 and sold 230,056 shares valued at $8,513,972. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Mizuho lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.53.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

