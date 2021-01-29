Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $375,000 Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,964 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 253.3% in the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 29,834 shares during the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,392,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 36,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Prologis by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLD. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.14.

PLD opened at $103.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.44 billion, a PE ratio of 45.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $112.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.61.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.87 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

