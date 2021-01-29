Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $401,000 Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 86.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 144,535 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 196,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital stock opened at $17.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.20.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 7,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $115,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,371.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ARCC shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.06.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

