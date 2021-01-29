Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 12,742 Shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 57.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,742 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Slack Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Slack Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Slack Technologies by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Slack Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Slack Technologies alerts:

NYSE WORK opened at $42.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.83 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.33 and a 200-day moving average of $33.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $44.15.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.48 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. On average, analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Allen Shim sold 4,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $205,127.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 270,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,799,496.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 650,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $25,525,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,113,105.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 998,292 shares of company stock valued at $39,040,521. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WORK. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Slack Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Slack Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Slack Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.95.

Slack Technologies Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.