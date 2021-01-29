Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 28,836 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 59.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,836 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 249,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 236.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF stock opened at $18.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.83. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $19.33.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

