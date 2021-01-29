Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 7,122 Shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,122 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.08% of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. White Pine Investment CO raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 223,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 11,885 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 176.7% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 28,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 18,233 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 81,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 27,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the period.

Shares of FLTR opened at $25.41 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $25.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.24.

