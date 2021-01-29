Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 956 Shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 957.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000.

Get Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VIS opened at $168.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.90. Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $89.88 and a 52 week high of $176.68.

Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.