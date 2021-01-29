Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avast in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Avast in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Avast in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Avast stock opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.04. Avast has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $7.95.

About Avast

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

