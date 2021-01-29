Avion Wealth Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Avion Wealth grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3,050.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,045,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,463,950,000 after purchasing an additional 119,613 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,772,374,000 after purchasing an additional 59,412 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 653.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,887 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,090,000 after purchasing an additional 50,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,425,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,084,000 after purchasing an additional 11,198 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,853.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,932.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,770.46 and its 200 day moving average is $1,635.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,810.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,880.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,864.62.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

