Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.52 to $0.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.3 billion to $4.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.25 billion.Avnet also updated its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.52-0.58 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.80. 8,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,086. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.57, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.63 and its 200-day moving average is $31.20. Avnet has a one year low of $17.85 and a one year high of $42.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Avnet had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Avnet will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Avnet from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Avnet from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their target price on Avnet from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Avnet from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Avnet currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.43.

In related news, Director Oleg Khaykin acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $290,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,520. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.