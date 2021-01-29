AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avrobio, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AVROBIO from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AVROBIO from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.29.

AVROBIO stock opened at $14.30 on Thursday. AVROBIO has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $29.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.49 and its 200 day moving average is $15.49. The company has a market capitalization of $521.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.41.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.20). On average, analysts anticipate that AVROBIO will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVRO. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,509,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,334,000 after acquiring an additional 105,048 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 30,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in AVROBIO during the second quarter valued at about $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

