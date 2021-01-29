Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $162.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE AX traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.93. The company had a trading volume of 13,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,135. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.01 and a 200 day moving average of $29.54. Axos Financial has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $43.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.82.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $148,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,359.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AX shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

